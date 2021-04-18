 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Citu orders fast-track investigation in case of Pitesti man who died while being evacuated by police

barbat mort imobilizat

Prime Minister Florin Citu asked Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode to fast-track the investigation into the case of a Pitesti man who died while being evacuated by the police from a pub terrace, pointing out that the culprits must be held accountable.

"I had a discussion with Mr. Bode and I asked for a very fast investigation and I told him that the culprits must be held accountable. It is my understanding that he is dealing with the case. I don't have all the information at this moment," Citu said on Sunday after participating in the meeting of the National Intervention Management and Coordination Center in Ciolpani.

A man went into cardiorespiratory arrest and died on Friday while being evacuated by police from a pub terrace in Pitesti, where a fire had broken out. A post-mortem found that the cause of death was mechanical asphyxia.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.