PM Citu orders fast-track investigation in case of Pitesti man who died while being evacuated by police

Prime Minister Florin Citu asked Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode to fast-track the investigation into the case of a Pitesti man who died while being evacuated by the police from a pub terrace, pointing out that the culprits must be held accountable.

"I had a discussion with Mr. Bode and I asked for a very fast investigation and I told him that the culprits must be held accountable. It is my understanding that he is dealing with the case. I don't have all the information at this moment," Citu said on Sunday after participating in the meeting of the National Intervention Management and Coordination Center in Ciolpani.

A man went into cardiorespiratory arrest and died on Friday while being evacuated by police from a pub terrace in Pitesti, where a fire had broken out. A post-mortem found that the cause of death was mechanical asphyxia.