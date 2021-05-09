PM Citu: Pandemic showed how important European solidarity is

Prime Minister Florin Citu states, in a message sent on the occasion of Europe Day, that the pandemic showed how important European solidarity is, emphasizing that Romania's membership to the European Union means also access to sufficient doses of vaccine for this country.

"Europe Day has a special significance for the European Union, the member states and the citizens, in the context in which the effects of the pandemic are still being felt. And our membership to the European Union means access to sufficient doses of vaccine for Romania. Since 2007 we have been part of this great European family. And the pandemic has shown how important solidarity is in these difficult times", Prime Minister Citu mentions in his message, agerpres.ro confirms.

He also adds that Romania will benefit from the 29 billion euros from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan for the country's development and the recovery of the economic sectors affected by the pandemic. Florin Citu emphasizes that he will make sure of this next week, during discussions in Brussels with European officials.

"Soon, we will benefit from 29 billion euros, money that we will use for the development of Romania and for the recovery of the economic sectors affected by the pandemic. I will make sure of this next week, when I discuss with the European officials in Brussels. It is essential to continue on the direction of economic growth, all the indicators so far show us that we are on the right track. Our success will be the success of the European Union. Happy birthday, Europe!", says Prime Minister Florin Citu, in concluding his message.