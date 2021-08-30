PM Citu: PNL will emerge strong after Sep. 25 elections, will fight its archenemy PSD

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared today in a thread related to the Social Democrats' decision to postpone the filing of a censure motion, that the National Liberal Party (PNL) will emerge united from the leadership elections due on September 25 and will be "strong" to fight its No. 1 enemy, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), agerpres reports.

"PNL will emerge united from these elections, you'll see. I set off with a small group behind me, I said that I will build a team and today I have the majority behind me and you will see that by September 25 they will all come behind me, we will be united. After September 25 - I'd say that before this date too - but after September 25 you will see a strong PNL which will fight our archenemy - the PSD," Citu said when asked at the House of Parliament if he expects certain Liberals to be dissatisfied after the PNL Congress and therefore vote for PSD's censure motion.

PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu announced on Monday that the Social Democrat MPs will initiate a censure motion when they have the necessary 234 votes.