PM Citu, President Maia Sandu, about supporting European integration efforts of Republic of Moldova

The Acting Prime Minister Florin Citu had a meeting on Tuesday, at Victoria Palace, with the president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who is carrying out an official visit to Bucharest.

According to a press release sent by the Government, talks were focused on measures for a strengthened support from Romania to the modernization and implementation processes of the democratic reforms promoted by the President and the Executive of the Republic of Moldova, as well as efforts for European integration made by Chisinau.

"During the official meeting with PM Florin Citu, President Maia Sandu thanked him for the constant support given by the Romanian Government to the benefit of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic," the press release shows.

During the Moldovan delegation's visit at Victoria Palace, the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, along with his counterpart from the Republic of Moldova signed a Governmental Agreement regarding the mutual acknowledgement of diplomas, certificates and scientific titles. The agreement introduces rules that simplify the recognition process of diplomas, with a positive impact on the academic and professional mobility between the two states.

"The visit of the Republic of Moldova's President is the first official visit to Romania that she is carrying out, following the early elections of July 11, 2021 and is taking place in the context of this year's celebration of 30 years since the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic relations. The visit represents a very good opportunity of reconfirming the special, privileged relationship, of Strategic Partnership for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova, based on the community of language, culture and history," the press release reads.