PM Citu: Research needs to be made in universities, based on competition

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Thursday, at the western Polytechnic University of Timisoara (UPT), that Romania needs well prepared engineers, the academic institution having "full support" in doing what is necessary for supplying such graduates.

The PM met at UPT with representatives from the academia sector, the economic sector and with students, the talks being focused mainly on the research zone, its financing and support, and, implicitly, on creating jobs with large added value, which will motivate the youth to stay in the country, according to a press release sent by UPT to AGERPRES.

Starting from the UPT's motto, uttered by King Ferdinand at the inauguration of the first building of the Polytechnic - "Walls do not make a school, but the spirit which resides inside" - PM Florin Citu highlighted that this spirit is also the key of his message.

"We need engineers, well prepared engineers and you have the full support in order to make all that is necessary for supplying such graduates", Citu said.

Speaking about Romania's accelerated economic growth, among the highest in Europe, the PM highlighted the necessity of investments in this period, which will support long-term development, especially in the research area, which will produce motivating jobs for young graduates and would be a real engine for the entire economy, but added that research needs to be made in universities, based on competition and to deliver palpable results. The PM specified that under these conditions, he will grant the entire support for developing research centers close to universities.