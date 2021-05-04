PM Citu: Restaurants could operate at full capacity for vaccinated persons, as of 1 June

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Tuesday in a statement to the press that the restaurants and hotels on the Black Sea coast could operate at full capacity from 1 June, for the vaccinated persons.

"It's clear that we can talk about (being) without a mask on the beach, for example. Without a mask, if we go hiking in the mountains, etc., we can go without a mask. But we can also talk about things or facilities for vaccinated people. We are talking, for example, about restaurants, which can reach 100 pct capacity with vaccinated people, indoors, or hotels, on the Black Sea coast, with 100 pct capacity with vaccinated people, so there are things that we look at. We will have these pilot events in Bucharest and Cluj, but I am sure that the results will be good and we can think about such events," the prime minister said.

As for not wearing the mask outdoors, Citu stated that this could be taken into account after 1 August, agerpres.ro confirms.

"For now, no. I would wait until 1 August for this, it depends," the prime minister said.

Citu reiterated the importance of vaccination, in order to introduce new relaxation measures.

"The only way to get rid of the pandemic is vaccination. If we reach those five million people vaccinated on 1 June, we will be able to reopen the economy more," he said.