PM Citu: Restaurants with all staff vaccinated could remain open

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that restaurants with all vaccinated staff could remain open, regardless of the incidence rate.

"We also had discussions with the restaurants, because restaurants have been the ones to be the most impacted by the crisis in this period. For the restaurants we proposed, it is not a made decision, we are discussing, that if they vaccinate all their staff, they could be open all time and that they are no longer tied to the incidence rate. It may be opened at 5 percent of its capacity, but no longer be tied to the incidence rate. (...) It should no longer be [tied to the incidence rate] if all staff is vaccinated. The restaurant where all the staff is vaccinated could have a special status," said Florin Citu.

In his opinion, large companies in Romania should also vaccinate all their staff, so that there are no more outbreaks.

The prime minister maintained that after reaching the vaccination threshold of 70 percent, abandoning mask in the public space can also be taken into account.