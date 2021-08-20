PM Citu: Romanian firemen will have a ten-day mission in Greece, to be prolonged, if necessary

Prime Minister Florin Citu informs that Romanian firemen who will go to Greece on Friday to help extinguish forest fires will have a ten-day mission, to be extended, if necessary.

"Today, at 2.00 pm, 142 firemen and 28 fire trucks are going to Greece, near Athens. This mission is initially for ten days, but it may be extended, if necessary. Our firemen leave today, at 2.00 pm, and we will see for how long their presence will be necessary in Greece," the PM told a press conference at the Victoria Palace.

He initially informed on Thursday evening that a new intervention unit of 142 firemen were to leave for Greece on Friday to help extinguish forest fires.

"Greece needs help again! I have informed President Klaus Iohannis and we have decided together with the Minister of Interior to send 142 firemen to help Greece extinguish its forest fires. Our firemen's mission starts tomorrow! Good luck and have a safe return!," the PM wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday evening.

A note released by the Government on Thursday evening said that the firemen will have 28 fire trucks at their disposal, 8 of which are especially designed to extinguish forest fires, Agerpres informs.