PM Citu says next week will resume talks on energy, gas prices' increase

Prime Minister Florin Citu says that next week he will resume the discussions with the officials in the field on the topic of the energy and gas prices' increase in order to quickly identify the best solutions to "get through the coming winter".

"I've discussed today with the Minister of Energy and the representatives of ANRE (National Authority for Energy Regulation), OPCOM (Electric Energy and Natural Gas Market Operator), Transelectrica and the Competition Council in order to better understand the situation regarding the increase in energy and gas prices. I will quickly identify the best solutions to get through the coming winter and, because we have no time to lose, I will resume discussions on this topic next week," Florin Citu wrote on Thursday on his Facebook page, Agerpres informs.