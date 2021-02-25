PM Citu says Romania's Covid vaccination campaign successful, despite defeatist expectations

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that, against all those who didn't give it a chance, Romania is running a successful Covid vaccination campaign, according to AGERPRES.

"The biggest challenge this year is the vaccination campaign and so far, against all those who didn't give us a chance, Romania has a successful vaccination rollout. We are third in the European Union by the number of fully vaccinated people, who were given both doses, and 7th in the world. I don't think there was anyone to lay odds on this at the start of the campaign. Nobody was expecting Romania to have a successful vaccination campaign, but just like last year, we are doing our homework, we take up a plan and carry it through," Citu said on Thursday at the Performers of the Year 2020 event organized by the Bucharest Stock Exchange.