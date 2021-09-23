PM Citu: Specialists' recommendation says PNL congress can take place

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Thursday said that the PNL (National Liberal Party, ed. n.) Congress can be held on Saturday under sanitary safety conditions, as the specialists recommend, and, as a result, he will "ignore" the political statements of some former prefects.

The former prefect of Bucharest, Alin Stoica claimed that the PNL Congress cannot be organized with 5,000 participants given that the infection rate with SARS-CoV-2 exceeds 3 per thousand inhabitants in Bucharest.

"The political statements from those who were prefects, I ignore them. Politicians make all sorts of statements. The specialists, we have a recommendation from the specialists, and they say that if all the norms are respected... We have 15,000 square meters there, which means that each person, if 5,000 delegates come, we respect the three meters recommended for each person. They will also be certified with green certificate and with testing centers, all safety conditions will be respected so that this Congress can be held under safety conditions. It is not an event that happens every day, it is something that happens every four years, so it can be done, but with the observance of all conditions," he said.The prime minister had an online intervention on Thursday at the debate "Capping versus compensation. The saving solution for the topic of the moment: energy and natural gas bills".AGERPRES