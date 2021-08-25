PM Citu: Statement made by President of Hungary, to be discussed here in Bucharest

The statement made by Hungarian President János Áder, who compared Russia's annexation of Crimea to the Trianon Treaty, must be discussed in Bucharest, PM Citu said on Tuesday evening at the Parliament Palace.

The Hungarian president made the statement on Monday at the Crimean Platform summit in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Prime Minister Citu subsequently added that he supported at the summit the rights of the Romanian minority in Ukraine.

"I went to a summit, which has some very clear rules, where I supported, and here I am surprised that not many people take an interest, I saw the attacks of the PSD [the Social Democratic Party], I supported the rights of the Romanian minority in Ukraine, the right to have school in their mother tongue. I supported these rights at every meeting, even bilaterally with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, and that is my firm message that I conveyed there. You know that these summits have a very clear way of unfolding," Citu declared, on Tuesday, in Parliament.

Hungarian citizens log in their memory the aggression of the occupying powers as well as the trauma caused by Trianon and understand why the annexation of Crimea has remained an "open wound" for the Ukrainian people, Hungarian President Janos Ader said on Monday at the summit of the International Crimea Platform in Kyiv, the MTI Hungarian news agency reported, Agerpres informs.