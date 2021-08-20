PM Citu submits candidacy for PNL chair: I enter this race to win, to build, to unite PNL

Prime Minister Florin Citu has submitted, on Friday, his candidacy to the chairmanship of the National Liberal Party (PNL), stating that he entered the internal race for the party's leadership to build and unite the PNL.

"An important day for us all, for my colleagues. I started a few months ago with a small, but determined team and I said I am in this race to win, but I also said that I am entering this race to build. And I believe that today it can be seen that my message to make Romania liberal caught on. We have, until now, 32 county branches that signed or are together with us in this demarche. I thank all those that are today next to me, but we will not stop here, because I entered this race to unite the PNL. And we will try until September 25 to have all next to us, but, certainly, after September 25 we will have the entire National Liberal Party around this "Liberal Romania" motion," said Florin Citu, on Friday, at the headquarters of the PNL, Agerpres informs.