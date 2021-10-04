 
     
PM Citu: There is will in Parliament to allow acces to restaurants, cinema halls based on negative test

Inquam Photos
Florin Cîțu

The PNL (National Liberal Party) chair, Prime Minister Florin Citu, said on Monday that there is will in Parliament to change the provisions so that access to restaurants and cinema halls is allowed to people with a negative COVID-19 test.

"That proposal came from specialists. It is a proposal that was unanimously supported by specialists. I spoke with former minister Nelu Tataru. It seems that there is a will in the Romanian Parliament to change the provisions in this regard, to allow access based on a negative test. I will support the modifications if the Parliament does it and introduces testing," Citu said after the meeting of the Executive Bureau of PNL.

He was asked how a government decision could be modified.

"It can be changed, they have found another option. You will see that it can be done in the Romanian Parliament as well. (...) If they don't do it, of course we will do it, but I think it will be good the MPs to do it," Citu explained.

