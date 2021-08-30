 
     
PM Citu to have talks with relevant authorities regarding energy prices

Florin Citu

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Monday that he will have meetings with representatives of ANRE (National Energy Regulation Authority), ANPC (National Authority for Consumer Protection), Competition Council, but also with the Ministry of Labor, with the topic of energy prices.

Florin Citu said that he will try, along with those mentioned above, to identify "these situation" and to find solutions, "in order to formalize them for this winter", when asked, in Parliament, if he learned of multiple cases where suppliers applied misleading, higher prices in energy.

Asked if he considers whether the authorities that should monitor the way these prices are being liberalised have done their job, the PM said: "If these situations exist, it means that they did not do their job."

Regarding the subsidy granted for heating in Bucharest, Citu said that the City Hall has received the money from the Government.

