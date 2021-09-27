PM Citu: Tommorrow, at Executive Bureau meeting, we will discuss all options for Deputy Chamber's presidency

Prime Minister and leader of PNL (National Liberal Party) Florin Citu has stated that, at the meeting of the Executive Bureau of this political party on Tuesday they are going to discuss all options regarding the presidency of the Deputies Chamber, after the resignation from office of Ludovic Orban, and that they are going to find the best solution for sure.

"Tomorrow, at the Executive Bureau's meeting, we are going to discuss all options for the presidency of the PNL and we will see which is the best one," Florin Citu said at the PNL headquarters.

Asked if he discussed anything with Ludovic Orban, who submitted his resignation from the office of head of the Deputies Chamber at the headquarters of PNL, Citu said: "We discussed yesterday, at the National Council, about this and we said that we were going to clarify the details at the meeting of the Executive Bureau tomorrow.