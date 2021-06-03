PM Citu: Transparent formula to be applied y-o-y to increase minimum salary

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Thursday said that an increase in the minimum salary per economy every year will be based on a "predictable and transparent" formula, also mentioned in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR ). He also said that the minimum salary could grow up to 3,000 lei in 2026, as an "estimate."

He was asked in a press conference at Victoria Palace, if the minimum salary on the economy could grow up to 3,000 lei in 2026, as Minister Cristian Ghinea said on Wednesday at the presentation of the PNRR presentation.

"Yes, here things are simpler. The Commission does not say how to grow the minimum salary and with how much money. The Commission says it must be a predictable and transparent formula through which people can know exactly what would be the minimum salary each year. It is estimated that the minimum salary will reach 3,000 lei in 2026, but, I repeat, much more important is how we get there, the formula must be transparent, it must not change every year, and that is what we have in PNRR. (...) We will have a transparent formula we are negotiating, I know that the Ministry of Labour already has a discussion with trade unions and employers, it is a tripartite negotiation and together we will agree a formula that we will then apply each year," the PM explained.