PM Citu: Vaccination campaign speeding up has positive efect, no more over 3/1,000 persons infection rate

Prime Minister Florin Citu reiterated on Tuesday the importance of vaccination, in order to introduce new relaxation measures, pointing out that the decrease in the number of infected people is also a result of the immunization campaign.

"I have been looking at the data for the last few days and it is clear that the acceleration of the vaccination campaign has had a positive effect. And the number of infected people is declining because the number of vaccinated people has increased. I looked in Bucharest, Cluj, Timisoara, Constanta - almost all of them are, when we talk about the county - over 20 pct already vaccination rate. If we look at the municipalities - Cluj-Napoca is at 34, for example. Bucharest is at 30. So it is clear that in the cities we have managed to have a strong rhythm, which we have to keep. Here is the direct link between the number of infected people and the increase in the vaccination rate, which proves what I said from the beginning. The only way to get rid of the pandemic is vaccination, and if we reach those five million people vaccinated on 1 June - today there are two million people vaccinated with both doses, 3.4 million people vaccinated - we will be able to reopen things more in economy," he said.

Florin Citu thanked the Romanians for respecting the rules in force during the Easter holidays, noting that the rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection is following a downward trend, agerpres.ro confirms.

"We have better and better results in terms of positive rate. The numbers are decreasing every day. Bucharest is below 3 per thousand inhabitants. In fact, there is no county in Romania that has a positive rate or infection above 3 per thousand inhabitants, which means that what we've done so far we've done well," said he.