PM Citu: We all want to return to normal; we are speeding up the vaccination campaign

We all want to return to normal, and vaccination is the fastest way to get rid of the pandemic, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday, announcing that the COVID-19 immunisation campaign will speed up.

"Over 3,000,000 doses of vaccine administered so far! The good news is that 1 million people have already acquired full immunity from the two doses. We have two million people who received the first dose. We are speeding up the vaccination campaign: in April we receive over 3.3 million doses of vaccine and over 5 million doses in May. We will increase the administration capacity so that people who want to get vaccinated will have access as soon as possible," Citu wrote on Facebook.

According to him, we all want to return to normal, and vaccination is the fastest way to get rid of the pandemic.