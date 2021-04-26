PM Citu: We are currently in process of negotiating PNRR; Minister Ghinea couldn't have done anything wrong

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Monday that a negotiation process of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is currently underway, and Minister of Investments and European Projects Cristian Ghinea "couldn't have done anything wrong".

"At the moment, and it must be clear to everyone - we are in the process of negotiating this plan. We have some priorities in Romania that the coalition supports, but it is clear that these priorities must be set in this system that the European Commission has the money of giving this money. We are in a period of negotiations, you know that only one country has submitted this program so far, I don't see any problem at the moment. (...) There have been online negotiations and the relevant ministers were alongside Minister Ghinea," said Florin Citu in Parliament, where he participated in a meeting of the governing coalition.

Asked if Minister Ghinea was wrong, he said: "He couldn't have done anything wrong."

"At the moment we are negotiating, you know very well the structure, there is a mandate for the ministry to negotiate this form of the PNRR (...), and the coordination of the negotiation - I am the one who coordinates, is done under my supervision. This project has over-contracting, it was a decision of the coalition to go for a larger amount and now we are negotiating. (...) We do not have a final form yet. (...) We will prioritize depending on how these [financing - ed.n.] sources come and we will do all the projects in the government program," the prime minister explained.

He mentioned that all the ministries were involved in this process and the governing coalition will continue to be involved, namely both deputy prime ministers.