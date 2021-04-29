PM Citu: We are expressing gratitude for what veterans mean to us: heroes

The combats of the veterans and the courage with which they fought on the front show the profile of generations for which fulfilled duty towards their country and nation represents a supreme gesture of honour, Prime Minister Florin Citu said in a message on April 29, Veterans Day in Romania, report agerpres.

"We dedicate April 29 to veterans, each time with the feeling that their combats, the courage with which they fought on the front reflect the profile of generations for whom fulfilled duty toward their country and nation was a supreme gesture of honour. Those we still have the privilege of having among us, having reached a venerable age, still keep alive the memories of the front and share them with the younger generations. Nobody can give back their youth spent in the trenches to liberate the fatherland, and nobody can erase their wartime sufferings, but we can reward them by continuing their examples and caring for them now that age makes them more vulnerable," the prime minister said in his message.

He underlined that he appreciates the example of wartime veterans who have chosen to get vaccinated against COVID-19."We are glad to have them with us as much as possible from now on and I appreciate the example of the wartime veterans who have chosen to immunise themselves against COVID-19, proving by their gesture that they take care of their lives, and they also feel responsible for those around them as well," added Citu.He welcomed the "Together with Veterans" campaign, which shows gratitude for these heroes."The life stories of these people are chapters of an important page in the history of Romania and we want them to be known by as many Romanians as possible. Therefore, I welcome the Together with Veterans' campaign, initiated by the Ministry of National Defence in partnership with the Together with Heroes Association. By opening an online platform dedicated to WWII veterans, and all the other events included in this campaign, we want to express our gratitude for what they represent to us: heroes," Citu said.He also conveyed "a pious thought" to those who are no more."To the just over 2,600 WWII survivors, to whom I feel honoured to convey my best thoughts on Veterans Day, I wish them long life and health!," the PM also said.