PM Citu: We are to discuss possible quota of Afghan refugees in Romania at CSAT and EU level

"This morning, we have managed to bring four more people from Kabul: a Romanian citizen and other three persons of different citizenship. We are also keeping in permanent touch with 14 other persons who have reached the airport and we are preparing the procedure to bring them to Islamabad. We also got in touch with the Afghan students who benefit from scholarships in Romania, with nine of them, actually - because there are 14 of them in total if I remember correctly - and some of them said they wanted to come to Romania so that we are taking now all the necessary steps to bring them here. In what concerns the personnel that worked with the Ministry of National Defence in Afghanistan we are also taking all the necessary steps in their case, and procedures are ongoing. In respect to a possible new quota of Afghan refugees in Romania, we are going to discuss this possibility at the level of the Commission, that is at the EU level, and after that, we are going to discuss it here, in Romania. Of course, we are also going to discuss this at the CSAT next week," the PM told a press conference at the Victoria Palace.

President Klaus Iohannis convened a meeting of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) next Wednesday, August 25, starting 4.00 pm, at the Cotroceni Palace, according to an announcement made by the Presidential Administration. The agenda includes the security situation in Afghanistan and its implications for Romania, Agerpres informs.