PM Ciuca: All measures taken into account in order to avoid holiday crowding

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, on Tuesday, that all the measures necessary to avoid crowding on the holidays are taken into account, with a view to allowing the population the necessary time to make their purchases in safe conditions.

"Today, at the level of the Government, we have elaborated a release in which we explain as well as we can what we have decided in the CNSU [National Council for Emergency Situations]. All these measures are taken into account, so that we can avoid crowding, to be able to ensure time for all citizens to make their holiday purchases and in this way we desire very much for the representatives of the state institutions to be able to manage all those situations very well. Tomorrow you will have all the data," said Ciuca, at the Palace of the Parliament.