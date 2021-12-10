PM Ciuca announces over 100 administrative-territorial units receive funds to pay current expenses

The Executive will approve, on Friday, the allocation of funds to over 100 administrative-territorial units for the payment of current and capital expenditures and will grant a support of over 100 million euros for animal breeders for the requests submitted over the year, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced at the beginning of the government meeting, agerpres reports.

"We will approve payments to farmers, for which we will announce the caps allocated to support schemes for 2021. Thus, animal breeders will benefit from government support of over 100 million euros for applications submitted to the Agency for Payments and Interventions in Agriculture in 2021. Also, following the evaluations carried out at the level of the local communities that need support in this period, we will approve the allocation of funds from the Budget Reserve Fund at the Government's disposal for the payment of current and capital expenditures, which will benefit over 100 administrative-territorial units from all counties," Ciuca said.

He said that the draft law on protection measures for people with intellectual and psycho-social disabilities will also be adopted at the government meeting, noting that "the new measures introduce concrete solutions for the protection of individuals with intellectual and psycho-social disabilities.""Today we will make a very important decision on making the PNRR [National Recovery and Resilience Plan] operational. Thus, the draft emergency ordinance on the establishment of the institutional and financial framework for the management of European funds under the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism will be subject to analysis and approval. Furthermore, we'll amend Government Emergency Ordinance No. 155 of 2020 on some measures for the drawing up of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. We'll begin with the regular agenda, take a pause for completing the technical procedures, and we'll get back. At the end of the government meeting, part of the ministers will provide more details," he said.