PM Ciuca asks prefects for seriousness in combating effects of heatwave: Do not treat events as minor

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca asked the prefects on Friday to carry out prevention and information activities so that citizens are aware of the risk of high temperatures and there is coordination in the activities to combat the effects of the heatwave, asking them to do not treat events as "minor" because they can escalate and become "serious".

Ciuca organized a videoconference on the topic of intervention measures to combat the effects of the heatwave.

"I request that the prefectures talk with all the mayors, with all the administrative-local authorities to carry out prevention activities. We need the citizens to be informed, to be aware that the danger generated, on the one hand, by the fact that, here, we are in the [agricultural] campaign, there are a whole series of activities in progress, the risk is amplified by the very high temperatures. (...) I request that an information and prevention plan be drawn up at the level of each local authority and to communicate to the Department for Emergency Situations the way in which it is carried out," the prime minister said.

He requested that the authorities intervene on the Danube River to ensure navigability, in the context of the drop in flow by more than 50%.

The prime minister also requested that at the level of each County Committee for emergency situations, extraordinary meetings should be held as often as necessary to intervene operatively, recommending the coordination of activities with non-governmental organizations and voluntary services for supplementing, coordinating intervention and information and prevention actions.

Ciuca mentioned that it is very important to establish medical points at the level of each locality to ensure assistance and free distribution of water.

He also requested the prefects not to treat the events as "minor in nature", demanding responsibility and activity 24/7". AGERPRES