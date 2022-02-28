PM Ciuca, at meeting with EU Commissioner Johansson highlights importance of EU, NATO unity in context of Ukrainian crisis

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, who received Ylva Johansson, European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, at the Victoria Palace on Monday, insisted on the importance of the solidarity and unity of the EU and NATO in the context of the crisis generated in Ukraine.

According to a government release, the visit of the European commissioner to Romania was occasioned by the flow of refugees from Ukraine and by the European Commission's desire to send a double message of solidarity: with the citizens fleeing from the military aggression, respectively with the Romanian authorities that manage the refugees.

"Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca insisted on the importance of EU and NATO solidarity and unity in the context of the crisis generated in Ukraine, stressing that Romania condemns Russia's aggression on Ukraine, a neighbouring sovereign state. He appreciated the strong response of the EU, of the Allies, showing that Romania today supports the most consistent sanctions against Russia, demanding a ceasefire and a return to the dialogue table," the release reads, Agerpres.ro informs.

At the same time, the Government's top official appreciated the visit of the European commissioner and referred to the measures adopted so far by the Romanian authorities for the management of refugees, both at the border crossing points and for assisting them in entering Romania.

"The Prime minister pointed out that the governmental effort is supported by civil society, non-governmental organizations, private sector actors, for the coordination of these efforts being created the platform of the Romanian Government "Ukraine - together we help more". The Prime minister said that the government supports the coordinated efforts at European level, and concrete measures are needed to show solidarity with the member states that manage the flows of Ukrainian refugees," the release says.