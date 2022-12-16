PM Ciuca: At the end of the year, inflation in 2022 will not exceed 13%

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday evening, in a press conference at the Romanian Embassy in Paris, that, based on the analysis carried out at the level of the Government, at the end of the year inflation in 2022 will not exceed 13%.

"Inflation data for the month of November are the ones you mentioned, it reached almost 17%, compared to November of 2021. So, we can say that inflation in 2021, in November, was much lower compared to the other months of last year, and in the analysis we did when we received these figures, it was very clear that at the end of the year the inflation in 2022 will not exceed 13%. It is only a percentage, a comparison figure between inflation for the month of November 2022, compared to the month of November 2021," said Nicolae Ciuca.

Asked if a drop in prices is expected in February-March of next year, the prime minister answered: "We talked with specialists from the Ministry of Finance, we talked with specialists from the National Bank of Romania and we tried to identify the future evolution for 2023 From the data we received, there is a downward trend for the year 2023, and as the analysis shows, it is very possible that inflation will approach 10%."

He mentioned that the national and international institutions foresee an economic growth for Romania for 2023, even if "not as high" as that of 2022, and this will allow the increase of the minimum wage and the continuation of supporting the vulnerable population.AGERPRES