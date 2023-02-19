PM Ciuca: Constantin Brancusi left behind a valuable heritage that impresses by its universality

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent a message on Sunday on the occasion of Constantin Brancusi National Day, saying that, through his works, the great sculptor created his own artistic identity, revolutionising the art of sculpture itself, and left behind a valuable heritage that impresses by its universality, but at the same time bears the mark of the wisdom and simplicity of the Romanian people.

"147 years ago, Romania's cultural destiny and universal plastic art were to become richer with the birth of Constantin Brancusi, whose artistic talent was wonderfully complemented by the depth of his philosophical inclination. Born in a family of simple people, our great sculptor never separated from his roots, even if life took him far from home to fulfil his artistic destiny. Through his works, Constantin Brancusi created his own artistic identity, revolutionising the art of sculpture itself, and left behind a valuable heritage that impresses by its universality, but at the same time bears the mark of the wisdom and simplicity of the Romanian people,'" reads the PM's message.

Today, Constantin Brancusi's creation continues to attract the admiration of art lovers all over the world, says the head of government.

''It is exciting that the events these days of the official opening of the 'Timisoara - European Capital of Culture' national programme, in which I had the joy to participate, include two book launches dedicated to the life and work of Constantin Braancusi. I am convinced that Romanians who love art are also looking forward to the exhibition announced in a few months in Timisoara, for which some of his sculptures in the world's greatest museums will be brought. It is the most beautiful homage we can pay to Constantin Brancusi for the way in which he has highlighted through his art the soul connection with his native land and the Romanian people. United in diversity, we thus find our cultural identity in the great European family of which we are a part," Prime Minister Ciuca concludes his message. AGERPRES