PM Ciuca: Decision to postpone bank installments, discussed with BNR governor and Ministry of Finance

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
ciuca

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Tuesday that the decision for postponing bank installments for 9 months, for citizens and companies that are facing financial difficulties, was made after talks with the governor of the National Bank of Romania, Mugur Isarescu, as well as with the Ministry of Finance, mentioning that technical details will be established in the emergency ordinance.

"It is a proposal which we discussed with the governor of the central bank, with the Ministry of Finance, and the technical criteria which we will make public will be established. What is certain is that at the level of the coalition there was a decision made to have this emergency ordinance," Ciuca said, when asked about the criteria and who can qualify for postponing bank installments.

He explained that this measure will be applied for a period of 9 months, given that previously it was applied for the same time interval as well.

Regarding the fact that those who will postpone bank installments could risk additional interest, the Prime Minister specified: "This is about the interest on the interest for the period in which the loan is not paid. This interest can be transferred in the loan's payment while it is ongoing, so for several years".

"We still have not established all technical details. They will be set in the emergency ordinance when it will be approved," the PM added.

The governing coalition decided on Monday to launch a new package of Support for Romania social and economic measures, worth 1.1 billion euros. Among these measures there is also the postponement of the bank installments for 9 months for citizens and companies that are facing financial difficulties because of the multiple crisis in the last period.AGERPRES

