PM Ciuca: Defending country against foreign threats, a big responsibility of Foreign Intelligence Service

The objectives of defending the country and the interests of the Romanian state in front of potential external threats represent a noble mission, of huge responsibility and especially difficult at the same time, which the professionals with the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE) carry out steadily, PM Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday, on the occasion of the SIE day.

He highlighted that this structure's activity very complex specifics involves high level of professionalism, patriotism and dedication from those activating in this field, people capable of taking responsibility and risk assessments in order to fulfill their missions in the service of the country.

"As a military, I am convinced that what motivates these professionals in the intelligence area for successfully finishing their missions are, firstly, the courage and devotion towards the country which they have my full admiration for," Ciuca added.

According to him, the constantly changing global context requires a continuous adaptation to any sort of situations and new threats, because the prevention of potential danger represents the best defence of strategic, economic, military or national security interests, which the safety of each Romanian citizen depends on.

"And even if the people's work in these foreign intelligence structures do not generate news, we know that they are always on duty. Respect and appreciation for the work of these discreet heroes of Romania! Good luck in future missions! Happy anniversary!" the head of the Executive said.

SIE was founded on February 8, 1990, through Decree nr. 111 of the National Salvation Front.