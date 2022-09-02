PM Ciuca, DefMin Dincu and ForMin Aurescu, at Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Defence Minister Vasile Dincu and Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu, as well as other Romanian and foreign officials participate in the 6th edition of the Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum taking place on Friday and Saturday at the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine in Bucharest.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will take the floor in the first day's panel, "The War in Ukraine and the Security Challenges in the Black Sea Region and the Balkans", told Agerpres.

Among the event's first day speakers will also be Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, in an online intervention.

The series of talks within the conference approaches topics such as the war in Ukraine and the security challenges at the Black Sea, the conclusions of the recent Madrid Summit, the role of the Black Sea on the energy situation and the impact of the war in Ukraine on the Western Balkan region.