PM Ciuca: Developments in fulfillment of PNRR milestones and targets will be reported weekly

The milestones and targets in Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for the next quarter will have to be completed by the middle of the last month in the quarter, and the developments in their fulfillment will have to be reported weekly, according to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

"Last week on Friday, we ended the second quarter of this year in which we had to complete PNRR milestones and targets. It is the third quarter since the beginning of PNRR and we have always had a pileup of formalising the fulfillment of milestones and targets, which is why for the next quarter, by the middle of the last month of the quarter, all milestones and targets will be completed, and each week we will have a report on each milestone and targets from reform coordinators for the current quarter. Of course, we must also look at the fulfillment of these milestones and objectives in the future and, why not, in advance," Ciuca said at the beginning of a government sitting on Wednesday.