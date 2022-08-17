PM Ciuca: Energy price capping and compensation measures remain active to protect population and economy

Energy price capping and compensation measures will remain active in the formula necessary to protect the citizens and the economy, informed Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, during the first meeting of the Interministerial Committee for ensuring energy resilience and the implementation of infrastructure projects in energy, informs a Government press release.

According to the cited source, measures to protect household consumers and the economy from the effects of rising energy prices were also tackled during the meeting.

"At the level of the Government, we continue preparations for the cold season, securing the energy supply for the Romanian population and economy. As we assumed, the energy price capping and compensation measures will remain active, in the formula necessary to protect the citizens and the economy. Simultaneously, we establish new responsibilities to speed up the implementation of energy infrastructure projects, capitalizing on the opportunities that Romania has at the national and geostrategic level," stated Ciuca.

The Prime Minister established an action plan to ensure predictability from the perspective of energy production, as well as from a budgetary point of view, the press release states.

At the request of the prime minister, the Ministry of Energy will present on August 22 the situation of the investment programmes in production capacities, both of the state companies and those developed by the private sector.

Still on August 20, the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) is going to forward a briefing to the Government on the evolution of the energy market from January until now, as well as on the implementation stage of the support scheme regulated by Emergency Ordinance 27/2022 regarding the measures applicable to end customers in the electricity and natural gas market during the period April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023, as well as for the amendment and completion of some normative acts in the field of energy.

Moreover, by August 31, the Ministry of Energy will submit the Winter Programme in energy to the Interministerial Committee for ensuring energy resilience and the implementation of infrastructure projects in energy.

The Interministerial Committee for ensuring energy resilience and the implementation of infrastructure projects in energy is made up of the ministers of Energy, Finance, Foreign Affairs, Internal Affairs, Development, Public Works and Administration, Investments and European Projects, Environment, Water and Forests, Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, representatives of the General Secretariat of the Government, the Competition Council, the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), the National Agency for Public Procurement, the National Agency for Mineral Resources, the National Administration "Romanian Waters", the National Administration of State Reserves and Special Issues, the Romanian National Meteorological Administration, Regulatory Competent Authority for Offshore Oil Operations at the Black Sea.

