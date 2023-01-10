 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Ciuca: Fast pace needed for implementation of energy security strengthening projects

Guvernul Romaniei
Ciuca

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Tuesday at the Victoria Palace of Government with representatives of state-owned gas company Romgaz to look into aspects related to gas production and the commissioning of new wells, a government release informs.

According to the cited source, the involvement of Romgaz in the Black Sea offshore projects, including Neptun Deep, was presented at the meeting, as well as the development of the project of the Iernut power plant with an installed capacity of 430 MW.

"The government attaches particular importance to investments that contribute to the strengthening of the country's energy security. As a national company, Romgaz has a key role in the implementation of the government's plans to achieve this goal. We need a fast pace in the implementation of these projects, and for this we set in place all the necessary instruments, both financial and legislative," declared the prime minister. AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.