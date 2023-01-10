PM Ciuca: Fast pace needed for implementation of energy security strengthening projects

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Tuesday at the Victoria Palace of Government with representatives of state-owned gas company Romgaz to look into aspects related to gas production and the commissioning of new wells, a government release informs.

According to the cited source, the involvement of Romgaz in the Black Sea offshore projects, including Neptun Deep, was presented at the meeting, as well as the development of the project of the Iernut power plant with an installed capacity of 430 MW.

"The government attaches particular importance to investments that contribute to the strengthening of the country's energy security. As a national company, Romgaz has a key role in the implementation of the government's plans to achieve this goal. We need a fast pace in the implementation of these projects, and for this we set in place all the necessary instruments, both financial and legislative," declared the prime minister. AGERPRES