PM Ciuca: Gov't looking to initiate new bill on COVID certificate

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said today before the start of the governing coalition meeting that the government contemplates initiating a new bill on the COVID certificate.

Asked if a new COVID certificate bill will be submitted to Parliament, Ciuca said: "We discussed the subject last night. There is currently a bill under debate in the Chamber of Deputies and we are also looking at the possibility to introduce a bill at the initiative of the Health Minister; the moment we have it, it will be in for Parliament debate."

The Prime Minister mentioned that from his discussions with Health Minister Alexandru Rafila, the idea emerged to introduce "certain time elements" in the new legislative project, ie this to enforce the certificate requirement depending on incidence indicators.

Asked if he agrees with the certificate not being permanent, Ciuca replied: "I asked Mr. Minister for this provision linking the certificate requirement to incidence indicators, so it shouldn't be permanent. (...) I agree that Parliament should debate and choose the best option."