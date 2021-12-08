PM Ciuca: Gov't to approve extension of state of alert starting December 9, measures for winter holidays

The government will approve the extension of the state of alert starting with December 9 and the new measures regarding the management of the COVID-19 pandemic related to the winter holidays, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

"Today we will approve the government decision regarding the extension of the state of alert starting with December 9 and the measures for the winter holidays," Nicolae Ciuca informed at the beginning of the government meeting.

On Tuesday, the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved the proposal to extend the state of alert on the Romanian territory starting with December 9, establishing, among other things, the elimination of traffic bans during the night, the exemption from wearing a protective mask in the open spaces that are not crowded, the increase from 30 to 50 pct in the capacity that the cinemas, theatres halls, sports halls and other spaces are allowed to use.The head of DSU (Department for Emergency Situations), Raed Arafat, mentioned that these changes were proposed by the National Committee for Emergency Situations for approval by government decision.