PM Ciuca: Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector, as important as possible for transmission network to Europe

Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday that the Greece-Bulgaria natural gas interconnector is extremely important to the transmission network to Europe.

He was on a working visit to Greece to attend the commissioning of the Greece-Bulgaria natural gas interconnector."It is a very important interconnector to everything that means natural gas transmission network to Europe. Basically, this interconnector will ensure the connection between the network that passes through Anatolia and the Adriatic and also connects through the BRUA pipeline, thus giving consistency to the vertical corridor and securing the supply of gas to both Bulgaria and Romania. And, of course, we can secure the gas supply to our eastern partners, Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, and of course of other countries that are on the distribution diagram of this gas network," Ciuca said at a joint news conference with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis.He added that the energy ministers of Romania and Greece were to sign a memorandum on joint medium and long-term projects."This is the second meeting we have in a short period of time. The day before the invasion of Ukraine began I had an official visit to Bucharest, where together we signed a joint statement to strengthen political, economic and sectoral co-operation. Today, we were able to have a coherent continuation of the decisions we took together in Bucharest. In today's delegation we had representatives from the ministries of energy of Greece and Romania, we had representatives of companies that are the ones who put into practice the political decisions we make and I can say that it was a very dynamic and practical meeting that has short-term objectives and medium- and long-term objectives. The signing of a memorandum at the level of the ministers of energy will follow, to secure our joint projects in the medium and long term," added Ciuca.