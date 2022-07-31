PM Ciuca: Haferland Week, sublime example of keeping culture intact and celebrating cultural diversity

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said, on Sunday, at the Haferland Week at Crit, Brasov County, that this festival is a sublime example of keeping a culture intact and celebrating cultural diversity by promoting the traditions of the Transylvanian Saxons in Romania.

"I am glad and honoured to participate in the tenth edition celebrating cultural diversity by promoting the traditions of the Transylvanian Saxons in Romania. The Haferland Week has become, thanks to an excellent initiative and a tireless effort, that moment of celebrating a sublime example of keeping a culture intact, inheriting some ethnic, linguistic and religious traditions that have found their place and due respect in the Romanian cultural heritage. These days we are celebrating our common history, of the Transylvanian Saxons who stayed here, of those who come back to see again the place where their parents and grandparents were born, the villages where the same language is spoken. Round the fortified churches and inside the Saxon citadels we are proudly celebrating today a community having spanned for nine centuries. A community that has shared tough moments or fast instants of history with the Romanian people. The Transylvanian Saxons have lived here, embraced by the Carpathians and by the respect of each one of us, as part of this nation," Ciuca said.

He added that Haferland is the blessed place in the heart of Transylvania, where one finds that interior peace sensation reflecting the soul of the people and a history teaching that "unity, patience and tolerance are values making us go further together."

"At an event celebrating cultural diversity, I wish to speak about everything that unites us all, as a people, about the problems we have to overcome together," Ciuca also said. AGERPRES