PM Ciuca hails OECD Office opening in Kyiv

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca hailed the official opening in Kyiv of a new office within the Economic Department of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), underscoring that Romania will continue to stand by the side of OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann, in all OECD projects Ukraine is actively involved, told Agerpres.

"I welcome the opening of the OECD Office in Kyiv, initiative that Romania supported from the very beginning. We stand by Mathias Cormann in all the projects in which the OECD is actively engaged in Ukraine," PM Nicolae Ciuca wrote on the Government's Twitter page on Wednesday.

A Foreign Affairs Ministry press release of 24 February shows that at OECD level, Romania has expressed its commitment to contribute, on a voluntary basis, the sum of 50,000 euros to the establishment of a Country-Desk for Ukraine within the OECD Economic Department.

"The main work of the Office will initially focus on macroeconomic surveillance of Ukraine, monitoring of structural policies and reforms, and country forecasting. Subsequently, the Office will prepare the ground for an OECD Economic Survey of Ukraine," the statement said.