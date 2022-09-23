PM Ciuca, Head of Japan Bank for International Cooperation Board Tadashi address energy, infrastructure financing

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Friday, at the Victoria Palace, welcomed the president of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Tadashi Maeda, in the context of which the financing opportunities for projects in the field of energy and railway and road infrastructure were analyzed, a Government release says.

"We welcome the interest shown by JBIC, one of Japan's leading banks, in supporting large transport infrastructure projects and green energy production. Both wind and hydrogen energy are solutions, along with small modular reactors, which we can access together with our Japanese partners. On the other hand, projects such as the Braila bridge, the Pascani-Chisinau railway or the construction of the M6 metro line can strengthen the economic development of Romania and the region. The presence of this Japanese bank in the our country confirms Romania's attractive profile as an investment destination, including for Japanese companies," said Prime Minister Ciuca, as quoted in the press release.

The source specifies that special attention was paid to the development of the potential generated in the IT sector, in this sense being mentioned the opportunities offered by the establishment of an investment fund for start-ups, to which Romanian specialists and companies from the country can have access, and whose financing can increase their presence on the European and international scene.AGERPRES