PM Ciuca: Investments in the economy must be further supported

Nicolae Ciucă

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, on Wednesday, at the beginning of the Government meeting, that investments in the economy must be further supported.

"As long as we achieved and prioritized investments, the economy worked. We know very well that the Romanian economy is an economy connected to the European economy and the world economy, and the effects will be felt here as well. We have the data and the analyses made by the institutions of economic analysis and, of course, a year is expected in which there is this fear of entering economic recession. Nevertheless, for our country, the forecast is positive and Romania, even if it does not have the same level of growth, but it will have an economic growth and it must be supported by measures at the Government level and by measures to support the business environment, the entrepreneurial environment," said Ciuca, Agerpres informs.

