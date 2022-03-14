PM Ciuca, Italian ForMin Di Maio address situation generated by military aggression in Ukraine

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca received, on Monday, at the Victoria Palace, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Government of the Italian Republic, Luigi di Maio, the discussions regarding especially the situation generated by the military aggression in Ukraine, both from the perspective of the military, economic and social effects, as well as from that of the management of the humanitarian crisis and the flow of Ukrainian refugees, the government informed in a release.

"We welcome the European Commission's initiative to support member states that host refugees on national territory. Romania is among the states that will benefit from support for civil protection, given the implications of the humanitarian crisis. The funds will be used to provide assistance and accommodation conditions to the victims of this humanitarian catastrophe," the prime minister was quoted as saying in the government statement.

The discussions also focused on energy issues and solutions to increase energy independence. The economic component of the bilateral relationship represented an important theme of the meeting, in the context in which Italy is one of the most important economic partners of Romania, ranking second in terms of trade exchanges, the press release stated.