PM Ciuca: It's necessary to maintain jobs, functioning of all economic enterprises

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca emphasized, on Tuesday, after participating in an economic forum organized by AmCham Romania, the importance of maintaining jobs, the functioning of all economic enterprises.

The Prime Minister announced that next week a new meeting of the Interministerial Committee for Energy will be held, emphasizing that there is need for a solution to be understood and assumed both by the Government, as well as by suppliers, distributors, producers and the business environment.

"This subject was raised at the meeting today. I established with them that at the level of Government, following the decisions that have been taken, the last being that of January 15, by which we ensure compensatory measures for February and March, to work together, which we did, meeting for the first time in the Interministerial Committee, to seek solutions together with them and with consumers. I said very clearly that the center of the Government's concerns are the citizen and keeping economic activities open," said Ciuca, after participating in the meeting.