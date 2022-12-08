PM Ciuca: Lack of consensus in JHA Council, great disappointment, Austria's vote, unjustified

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca expressed his 'deep disappointment' at the 'lack of consensus' in Thursday's JHA Council on Romania's accession to Schengen and stressed that Austria's vote is 'unjustified'.

"As Prime minister and Romanian citizen, I would like to start by expressing my deep disappointment at the lack of consensus in the JHA Council today regarding Romania's accession to the Schengen area. (...) All European states have agreed to open to Romanians the gates of the Schengen area as a recognition of our preparation, but also of the continuous efforts for years to protect the European external borders. All, but one and unjustified exception: Austria. Unanimity was not possible today, in the context in which only one member state, Austria, refused Romania's entry. (...) We sincerely regret it and we do not understand the inflexible position shown by Austria," Nicolae Ciuca said Thursday at the Victoria Palace.AGERPRES