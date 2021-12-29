PM Ciuca: Liberals, a political force capable of taking Romania forward alongside Western allies

Liberals are a living, active political force that are capable of taking Romania forward alongside its Western allies and partners, PM Nicolae Ciuca declared in southern Horezu, Valcea county, on Wednesday, participating in the 88th commemoration of the death of great political liberal Ion Gheorghe Duca, agerpres reports.

"Here, today, at the statue of Ion Gheorghe Duca, we are the living proof that liberalism lives in a European Romania which takes its western and transatlantic vocation, the one that guarantees today that those who dreamed of and fought for independence, unity, democracy and progress, have descendants that will fulfill and keep their vision. For us, liberals, doing justice and promoting progress, just as Ion Gheorghe Duca wished, are honorable duties. PM Duca was led on his final journey by 400,000 Romanians. His tragic end shows us that his heroism is not an exclusively military vocation," Ciuca said.He asserted that Duca took on the ultimate sacrifice "for doing what is best for his brethren, combating extremism, keeping fundamental ties with Western powers that guaranteed Romania and the Romanian people, the territorial integrity, a democratic life and the economic wellbeing".PM Ciuca wat accompanied at the event in Valcea by the president of the Senate and the National Liberal Party, Florin Citu.