PM Ciuca meets COSR's Covaliu to discuss Romania's candidacy to YOG in 2028

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca requested an action plan for the preparation and substantiation of the demarches to submit the country file for the preparations of the organisational procedures of the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in 2028, in Romania, within a meeting he carried out on Monday, at the Victoria Palace with President of the Romanian Olympic And Sports Committee (COSR) Mihai Covaliu, told Agerpres.

According to a release of the Government, on this occasion, the participants in the meeting discussed about the benefits of hosting, in Brasov, the YOG in 2028.

"This competition can bring to Romania development opportunities of the sport infrastructure, encouraging youngsters to practice winter sports, promoting our country among the countries with organisational capacity of the highest level competitions and capitalising on the local potential, both in terms of tourism and sport.The investments made in Brasov in recent years for the organisation of the European Youth Olympic Winter Festival in 2013, followed by ongoing projects, such as the Multipurpose Hall, the modernisation and expansion of the skiing area, the new infrastructure for the winter sports and he Research Centre for Mountain Community represent relevant assets for hosting the Youth Olympic Games in Brasov," the release mentions.

The discussions were also attended by PM's Honorary Adviser Gheorghe Popescu, Octavian Morariu, who is a member of the International Olympic Committee, COSR Secretary General George Boroi, President of the Brasov County Council and Mayor of Brasov Allen Coliban.