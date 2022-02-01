 
     
PM Ciuca meets Israeli ambassador, diplomat suggests joint Romania - Israel Gov't meeting

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Nicolae Ciucă guvern

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca received on Tuesday Israeli ambassador in Bucharest David Saranga, who proposed on this occasion the organization of a joint Romania - Israel government meeting as soon as possible.

According to a government statement, the sides exchanged views on developments in international relations and security in eastern Ukraine and the Middle East, with Prime Minister Ciuca emphasizing his concern for the developments in eastern Ukraine and the Black Sea region, and swapping ideas with ambassador David Saranga about his own assessments of the situation, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Israeli diplomat also presented the current security situation in the Middle East region, and suggested that the joint Romania - Israel government meeting be held as soon as possible, the release also states.

