PM Ciuca: Ministries required to set in place information facilities for Romanian diaspora on possibilities to access EU funding

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca asked the ministries to create on their websites a section presenting data on possibilities to access European funds and other useful information to come to the support of Romanians in the diaspora, particularly of those who want to he return to the country.

"We had a discussion and for this matter I turn to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I (...) talked to several ambassadors, either when they came to the country or on other occasions, and of course, with the Romanians in the diaspora. Every ministry must take measures to the effect I will communicate to you now. Romanians in the diaspora need data and information about the possibilities and facilities in place for accessing European funds, for them to have a picture of all the measures and developments at the level of the Romanian government. There are Romanians who want to return home, and for this they need data and information. As such, each ministry shall create on its website a window to place all this information into, and of course, we will have points of contact, as well as structures tasked with providing this information at the level of embassies and consulates. If we need to supplement funding for the necessary staff, please let us have a discussion, an analysis and take the due decisions in this regard," Nicolae Ciuca declared on Friday at the beginning of the government meeting.