PM Ciuca: 'Most young people understand benefits of EU membership, according to latest Eurobarometer'

Most young Romanians understand and feel the benefits they enjoy as European citizens, says Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, citing the data of the latest Eurobarometer.

"Romania's future cannot be other than pro-European. Today, on National Youth Day, I received the most beautiful confirmation and I am very happy to learn from the latest Eurobarometer that most young Romanians understand and feel the benefits thy enjoy as European citizens. Three quarters of young Romanians are optimistic about the future of the European Union and show greater openness and support for European policies than other age groups," Nicolae Ciuca said, according to a post on the Government's Facebook page.

Also, 74% of young people are satisfied with the life they lead and over 60% of them consider that things are going in the right direction in their personal life, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The fact that 70% of young people are satisfied with the job they have determined us, the ones who govern today, to continue and develop public policies that will encourage the young generations to stay and develop their careers and businesses in Romania. The education system, the economic situation, unemployment, housing, the environment and climate change are priorities of our young people, and therefore of ours," added Ciuca.

According to the Prime Minister, using the 80 billion euros from European funds to raise public service standards and increase opportunities for business development is a commitment that the public administration must fulfill in order not to disappoint the young generation.

"Using the enormous chance of the 80 billion euros - European money that will raise the standards of public services and increase the opportunities for the development of the business environment - proves to be, under these conditions, a commitment that the public administration, the Government must fulfill in order not to disappoint the young generation, for whom we are already implementing the framework of a better future, at our home, in European Romania, which supports the Euro-Atlantic values", he mentioned.

About 40% of young people say they do not discuss issues related to European policy, but most of them have a positive perception of how democracy works in both the European Union (63%) and Romania (50%).