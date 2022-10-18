PM Ciuca: New laws of Justice lay foundations for a true modernization of the system

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, president of the National Liberal Party (PNL), states that the Justice Laws voted on Monday in Parliament "lay the foundations for a true modernization of the system, align justice with European principles and strengthen its independence".

"Today we voted on the Laws of Justice in the Romanian Senate. The new package of laws was adopted by the Parliament and will go to promulgation. The three laws that received the vote of the decision-making chamber today represent a commitment assumed through the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) and an important objective in raising the CVM (Control and Verification Mechanism). They put the basis of a true modernization of the system, aligns justice to European principles and strengthens its independence, ensuring at the same time the respect of citizens' rights and freedoms," Premier Ciuca wrote on Facebook, told Agerpres.

He claims that the new Justice laws are the result of extensive consultations.

"The new laws are the result of an extensive consultation that PNL Minister Catalin Predoiu undertook with all the responsible institutions in the field, and in their drafting the recommendations of the Venice Commission, MCV and the judicial courts were implemented," added Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

The Senate plenary meeting adopted, on Monday, as a decision-making body, the draft law on judicial organization, the draft law on the Statute of judges and prosecutors and the draft law on the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM).